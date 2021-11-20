Punjab CM Announces Memorial For Farmers' Protest; Seeks Compensation From Centre

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has announced a memorial in name of all the farmers who lost their lives during the farmers protest over one and a half years. His announcement came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repealing the Centre's three farm laws on Friday, November 19. Speaking on the same, CM Channi said, "A memorial in the name of the farmers' agitation will be set up in the state."

Further calling the farmers' protest a big struggle after independence, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that it has strengthened the democratic system in the country. He also blamed the central government for "thrusting" the farm laws arbitrarily on the farmers and further bringing a blunder through these bills.

Apart from that, Channi also sought compensation for the financial and property losses in the state during the Kisan morcha followed by a financial package for the farmers and labourers reeling under debt. While seeking compensation, he also outlined that the Punjab government has already provided government jobs to the families of the farmers followed by the financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased farmers.

The Punjab Chief Minister also lauded the farmers calling it "the victory of the people." He further claimed that the government continuously harassed, humiliated, and demotivated the farmers, however, following the footsteps of the great Gurus, the agitating farmers fought against injustice and oppression and continued their struggle. "The decision is now the outcome of the long struggle of the farmers and will be scripted in golden words" he added.

Punjab CM welcomes Centre's decision to repeal Farm Laws

Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the three farm laws, The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act on Friday, November 19, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi termed the decision "much delayed but a welcome step" further proclaiming that an earlier decision might have saved several other precious lives.

Apart from him, several ministers and leaders also welcomed the Centre's move and further lauded the Prime Minister for his sensitivity towards the farmers' welfare.

With ANI inputs

Image: PTI