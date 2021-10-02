Punjab CM Asks RPF To Withdraw Cases Against Farmers Who Protested On Railway Tracks

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has asked the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to withdraw cases against the farmers' of Kissan organisations who sat on dharna on railway tracks. In this regard, he has written a letter to the Railway Board Chairman.

A tweet regarding the same was put out by the Chief Minister's Office, which read:

In his first address after taking oath as Punjab Chief Minister, Channi had urged the Centre to withdraw three agricultural laws. During the Farmers' Bharat Bandh, his cabinet had also passed a resolution expressing solidarity with the farmers and their demands. He also visited Mandi Kalan village and had a meal at the residence of a farm labourer who died during the protests.

Punjab CM asks PM Modi to resume talks with farmers

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to resolve the matter of farmers' protest and continue talks with the protesting farmers.

"I asked the PM to resolve the matter of farmers' protest and resume dialogue with the protesting farmers, I demanded that the three laws should be withdrawn," he told the media after his first meeting with PM Modi, as Punjab CM.

Farmers, majorly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been demonstrating at different locations since November last year against the Centre's three farm laws. The farmers claim that the agricultural laws will benefit big corporates and will do away with Minimum Support Price (MSP), a claim that the government has refuted several times. Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of dialogue but the impasse remains.

Image: ANI//PTI