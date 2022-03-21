Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Appoints Cabinet Ministers, Retains Home Portfolio

After taking oath as Punjab Cabinet ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, the portfolios for cabinet MLAs have been allocated on Monday. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has retained the home portfolio with Harpal Cheema appointed as the state's Finance Minister and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer as Education Minister. Dr Vijay Singla has been appointed as the Health Minister and Harjot S Bains has been allotted Law and Tourism portfolio.

In the list of new cabinet ministers, Dr Baljit Kaur will be appointed as the Minister of Social Security, Women & Child Development, whereas Harbhajan Singh ETO will be the Power Minister. Lal Chand Kataruchak will get the Food & Supply Department, Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal will become the Minister of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj. Laljit Singh Bhullar has been appointed as the Transport Minister and Brahm Shankar Zimpa has been given the Water as well as the Disaster Ministry.

Out of these 10 ministers, two have made it to the state assembly for the second time whereas two debutants are doctors by profession. Furthermore, seven of the 11 newly appointed ministers in Punjab have declared criminal cases against themselves, and four of them are facing serious charges, poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms stated on Monday. The 11 ministers also include CM Mann as well.

CM Mann, making the first decision of his first Cabinet meeting, announced 25,000 jobs in various state government departments, including 10,000 in the Police department. The move comes in order to fill the given number of vacancies in various departments. In a video message in a Cabinet meeting, Mann said, "The agenda of 25,000 government jobs were passed in the Cabinet today." Additionally, the CM immediately after winning the elections, took the decision of withdrawing the security of former MLAs and ministers.