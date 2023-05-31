Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Claims Charanjit Channi's Nephew Demanded Money From IPL Cricketer

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday claimed his predecessor Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew had demanded Rs 2 crore from cricketer Jass Inder Singh to help him get a government job.

Mann had first levelled the allegations against Channi's nephew Jashan on May 22 but did not name the cricketer. On Wednesday, he produced Jass Inder Singh and his father Manjinder Singh at a press conference.

Mann said Jass Inder Singh is part of the IPL team Punjab Kings XI -- now known as Punjab Kings -- but was not part of the playing 11.

The chief minister also showed pictures of Manjinder Singh with Channi.

Though there was no immediate reaction from Channi, he had rubbished Mann's claims earlier.

Jass Inder Singh and his father had met Channi at Punjab Bhawan here. Channi told them that their work could be done, Mann claimed.

Then they were told to meet Channi's nephew Jashan, he said.

Earlier, Mann had said he had met a Punjab cricketer in Dharamsala when he was in Himachal Pradesh to watch an Indian Premier League and told him that he had applied for a government job under the sports quota.

The cricketer told Mann that he met Jashan, who assured him that he would get a job but raised a demand for "two", the chief minister had claimed.

"The player took Rs 2 lakh to Channi's nephew, who abused him and said 'two' means Rs 2 crore," Mann had said.

The chief minister had given Channi time till May 31 to come clean on the allegations.

In a tweet on May 25, Mann had said if Channi fails to disclose all information, he would make public pictures and names to support his allegations.