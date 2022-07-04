In a major development, three months after coming into power in Punjab, the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government announced a cabinet expansion. Five MLAs namely, Anmol Gagan Mann, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Fauja Singh Sarari, Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Aman Arora were accorded oath by the state's governor, Banwarilal Purohit in the presence of CM Bhagwant Mann. The MLAs were later inducted in the Punjab cabinet after the oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhavan on July 4. Notably, a woman from the Kharar constituency, Anmol Gagan Maan, also took oath with the other four MLAs.

Barring two-time legislator Aman Arora from the Sunam constituency, all other oath-takers were elected to the state's assembly for the first time. With five new members, the state has now 14 MLAs in the Punjab cabinet. After AAP formed the government following its resounding victory in the assembly polls, 10 MLAs, including eight first-timers, were inducted as ministers in March. However, Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked from the cabinet over graft charges, thus reducing the strength of Ministers in the cabinet to nine. The state has a total of 18 berths in the cabinet including that of the Chief Minister. As of now, the state has nine ministers in the cabinet.

BJP alleges Punjab cabinet has 'lack of experience'

Notably, the BJP had argued that newly appointed Ministers in Punjab "lacked expertise" when it came to running the state's affairs, which by default permitted party chief Arvind Kejriwal to lead the state when CM Mann's first cabinet was formed a little over three months ago. According to Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh, the majority of Ministers come from non-political backgrounds and have not even seen the state Assembly building.

Earlier, in a study, the Polls rights Association for Democratic Reforms said that seven of the 11 ministers who had been sworn in had filed criminal cases against themselves, with four of them being charged with major offences. Nine of the 11 ministers are crorepatis, and their average net worth is Rs 2.87 crore, according to the report.

In a historic triumph, much like Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party won 92 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, defeating both the Congress and the Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combined. Regional leaders including Parkash Singh Badal, Amarinder Singh, and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi were defeated by the party's candidates.

Image: Twitter/@AroraAmanSunam