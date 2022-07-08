Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Forms Panel To Advise State On Improving Administrative Efficiency

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after doing an administrative review of the state decided to form a body to advise different departments on enhancing the efficiency of governance. It's important to note that a day before his marriage, CM Mann constituted an advisory body, which will be of a temporary nature, to guide the government on matters of public importance.

A government statement read, "It has been decided to constitute a temporary committee to advise the government of the state of Punjab on matters of public importance pertaining to public administration as and when such advice is sought from it."

The Committee will have a chairman and members, who may be appointed as required, from time to time. The statement further said, "The committee is set up on ad hoc and temporary basis and will serve during the pleasure of the Chief Minister of Punjab."

The Chairman and members will not be entitled to any remuneration, perks or compensation of any kind. However, the notification also added, "The details of the terms of appointment of Chairman and members are further explicate in detail, in the terms of appointment being issued separately in respect of the individual appointment of the chairman and each of the members."

Punjab's massive 3 lakh crore debt

One of the state's foremost challenges is the high debt burden of over 3 lakh crore. In a whitepaper issued by the government, it said, "The current debt indicators of the state are probably the worst in the country, pushing it deeper into a debt trap," as the state is in a classical debt trap, which forces a large part of the state revenues to be used for repayment of the interest of the borrowings contracted by the government over the course of years, and not for the future development and prosperity of the state, as per the document.