Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday flagged the issue of gangsters with Canadian high commissioner Cameron MacKay. He explained the role of gangsters operating their gangs in Punjab from Canada. Mann also suggested that gangsters involved in cases could be extradited back to India.

This development comes after Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.

Singer Moosewala, who had fought the recent assembly elections in Punjab on an Indian National Congress ticket, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district, a day after his security cover was withdrawn by the Punjab government. Over 30 empty cases of bullets were found near the SUV in which he was killed. So far, eight arrests have been made in the case.

Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Goldy Brar

The Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Goldy Brar on Thursday, days after the CBI forwarded a request, officials said.

Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib, had gone to Canada in 2017 on a student visa and he is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, according to Punjab Police.

According to details mentioned on Interpol's website, Brar was born on March 11, 1994, in Punjab. His height is 1.75 metres and he weighs 100kg. The colour of his eyes and hair are black, the intergovernmental organization stated.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had applied for Red Corner Notice against Satinderjeet Singh after receiving a request from Punjab Police.

Punjab had sought the issuance of a Red Corner Notice against Brar in two FIRs registered by the Punjab Police -- FIR No. 409 (November 12, 2020) and FIR No. 44 (February 18, 2021) -- at City Police Station, Faridkot.