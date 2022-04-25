Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Says 'Will Bring Schools & Hospitals In Punjab On Par With Delhi'

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to take ideas to transform the state's schools and hospitals. Mann comparing the schools and hospitals in Delhi to that of Punjab said, "Today we're seeing schools, hospitals in Delhi. They are equipped with advanced technology. Punjab govt hospitals are nowhere near to them. We have come to take ideas from Delhi govt on how they did it & will make schools, hospitals of Punjab like Delhi."

Today we're seeing schools, hospitals in Delhi. They are equipped with advanced technology. Punjab govt hospitals are nowhere near to them. We have come to take ideas from Delhi govt on how they did it & will make schools, hospitals of Punjab like Delhi: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pic.twitter.com/3pJXeduvsS — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

Punjab CM Mann and Delhi CM Kejriwal visit govt schools & mohalla clinics in Delhi

Both Mann and Kejriwal visited the government schools and Mohalla clinics in Delhi on Monday. The senior officials of the Education and Health departments from both the states were also present during the visits. Bhagwant Mann's Delhi tour holds significance amid reports Punjab is mulling the replication of the education and health models of Delhi in Punjab.

Earlier in April, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had also paid a visit to the government schools and mohalla clinics alongside the Delhi Chief Minister. Stalin, back then, stated that his government is replicating the model of Delhi's government schools in Tamil Nadu.

AAP's reasons for the ailing healthcare infrastructure in Punjab

Before posting a scintillating win in the Punjab polls, AAP had alleged opposition parties had deliberately destroyed public health services for the benefit of the growth of the private health mafia in the state. Harpal Singh Cheema, now the minister of Finance in the Punjab cabinet had then highlighted the failures of the Congress government stating nearly, 1,000 of the 4,400 sanctioned posts of doctors in government hospitals in the state are vacant.

Cheema said, "The SAD-BJP government during its rule from 2007 to 2017 also did not hand back the rural dispensaries to the health department. This decision led to a spike in corruption." He also added in 1980 when there was 1 rural dispensary for 10,000 people, the ratio has now breached the mark of 15,000. In terms of the tehsil level presence, there were only 44-tehsil level hospitals in the state and that too with a shortage of manpower and medicines. Cheema had also alleged the financial exploitation of 25,000 ASHA workers, with a salary of just Rs 10,605 per month.

IMAGE : PTI