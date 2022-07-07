Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday, July 7, tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a private ceremony at his house in Chandigarh. On a special day for CM Bhagwant Mann, several AAP leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha Member Raghav Chadha attended the marriage function in Chandigarh. Kejriwal attended the wedding function along with his family.

Mann, 48, married Gurpreet Kaur, a 32-year-old doctor whom he has known for a few years through family ties, on Thursday. Sources told ANI that it was Mann's mother's wish that he should get married. Notably, Gurpreet who hails from Pehowa in Haryana's Kurukshetra is a practising doctor and currently living in Punjab's Mohali with her family.

Saade veer da vyah

The wedding proceedings of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with Dr. Gurpreet Kaur begin in a close private ceremony at his house in Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/Fw1zYNH4V5 — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022

Notably, it is Bhagwant Mann's second marriage. Mann and his ex-wife divorced nearly 6 years ago in 2015. His first wife Inderjeet Kaur, and their two children live in the United States. Both the children had come to his swearing-in ceremony when he took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab in March.

'Happiness has returned to Mann Saab's family': Raghav Chadha

Tight security arrangements were in place at the chief minister's home in Sector 2. It was a private ceremony without the usual crowds, so much a part of the big, fat Indian wedding. Aam Aadmi Party colleague Raghav Chadha also shared some images on Twitter showing, Mann, in his regular yellow turban and a gold-coloured kurta-pyjama, with party chief Arvind Kejriwal and others.

Gurpreet Kaur shared a picture of herself on Twitter and wrote, "Din Shagna Da Chadya (the day of marriage has arrived)". She also thanked AAP leaders for their congratulatory messages.

According to party insiders, the wedding, being solemnised according to Sikh rituals, was attended by Mann's mother and sister and just a few guests, PTI reported

"Today is a day of immense happiness that my younger brother and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is getting married and is making a new beginning," CM Kejriwal said to reporters at the airport, PTI reported.

Speaking to reporters, Raghav Chadha said, "We all are happy that happiness has returned to Mann Saab's family after a long time. It was his mother's dream to see her son getting settled again. Today, that dream is going to come true", PTI reported.