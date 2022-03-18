Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Cabinet Announced; Oath-taking Ceremony On Saturday

In a significant development, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced his cabinet on Friday. The development comes after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a massive victory in the recent Assembly elections conducted in the state. Taking to Twitter, Mann congratulated the leaders who will take oath as ministers on Saturday. In addition, he further asserted that his cabinet will work hard for the people of the state and has assured to provide an honest government to Punjab.

As per Mann's tweet, the confirmed names so far include Harpal Singh Cheema, Dr Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh, Dr Vijay Singla, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker and Harjot Singh Bains. Some of these leaders were legislators in the previous assembly as well. In addition, names of debutant MLAs like Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Jeevanjot Kaur and Dr. Charanjit Singh, are also doing rounds for ministerial positions. There are 18 berths in the Punjab cabinet, including that of the Chief Minister.

"The new cabinet of Punjab will take oath tomorrow. Many many congratulations to all the ministers who will be in the AAP government of Punjab. The people of Punjab have given a lot of responsibility to all of us, we have to serve the people by working hard day and night, to give an honest government to Punjab. We have to make Rangla Punjab," Bhagwant Mann wrote on Twitter.

पंजाब का नया मंत्रिमंडल कल शपथ ग्रहण करेगा। पंजाब की AAP सरकार में होने वाले सभी मंत्रियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएँ।



पंजाब की जनता ने हम सबको बहुत बड़ी ज़िम्मेदारी दी है, हमें दिन-रात मेहनत कर लोगों की सेवा करनी है, पंजाब को एक ईमानदार सरकार देनी है। हमें रंगला पंजाब बनाना है। pic.twitter.com/Z5wDmD9Zpg — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 18, 2022

Mann's oath-taking ceremony held at Bhagat Singh's ancestral village

Mann took oath as Punjab's 17th Chief Minister on Wednesday in presence of thousands of people. The swearing-in ceremony was held in freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's ancestral village, Khatkar Kalan. The ceremony was also attended by AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Mann was administered the oath by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Punjab Assembly elections

The Punjab Assembly election was a multi-cornered contest with key players being Congress, AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) led by SS Dhindsa. While the AAP won a landslide mandate in the Punjab Assembly polls winning 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly, the Congress was reduced to 18 seats. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won two seats, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) three seats and Bahujan Samaj Party one seat.