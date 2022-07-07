Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Wedding Menu Revealed! Check The Long List Of Food Items

Indian weddings which are mostly incomplete without delicious and variety of food items are mostly known for their different cuisines served during the ceremony. Starting with Indian food items, people also prefer to include continental dishes for a standout menu.

So is the case for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who got married to Gurpreet Kaur on Thursday in a private ceremony in Chandigarh.

The long list of food items that were served at the wedding of the Punjab Chief Minister includes some of the best items from Indian as well as Italian cuisine followed by different types of salads and delicious desserts. The menu which has been shared by news agency ANI includes around six types of salads which are followed by items like Karahi Paneer, Vegetable Jhalfrezi, Chana Masala, Tandoori Kulche, Daal Makhani, and Navratan Biryani, among others.

Along with that, the menu also includes some continental dishes like Lasagna Siciliano, Cottage Cheese Steak, Garlic Bread Station, and various types of pasta.

As Indian weddings are incomplete without desserts and sweets, the menu also includes a long list of tasty and traditional sweets including Moong Dal Halwa, Shahi Tukra, Dry Fruits Angoori, Rasmalai, and many others.

Punjab CM to get married in a private ceremony on Thursday

The wedding ceremony of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan will be held at his residence in Chandigarh in a private ceremony on Thursday. The event will be attended by Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his family among other guests. While security has been tightened outside Mann's residence, the wedding ceremony is presently underway.

He is tying the knot with Gurpreet Kaur from Pehowa in Haryana's Kurukshetra. The 30-year-old Kaur is a doctor by profession and lives in Mohali with her family. She also has two elder sisters who are settled abroad.

On the other hand, Mann who will be getting married for the second time had earlier separated from his first wife in 2015 and has two children, daughter Seerat Kaur and son Dilshan from his first marriage.



