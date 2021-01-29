Punjab CM Calls Lookout Notices Issued To Farmers 'absolutely Wrong'; Urges Withdrawal

Days after the tractor parade which was meant to highlight the demands of the protesting farmer unions dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital on Republic Day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday condemned the issuance of lookout notices sent to farmer leaders for causing violence in Delhi. Calling these lookout notices "absolutely wrong", Amarinder Singh demanded the withdrawal of the notices.

Stating that most of the farmers who have been sent notice are small farmers with small landholdings, the Punjab Chief Minister said, "Where will they flee? Most of them are small farmers with small landholdings and not big corporate raiders like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Mehul Coksi, who had fled over the past few years after looting the country of billions of rupees."

Stating that the higher authorities failed to stop bigwigs like Vijay Mallya and others when they robbed the country for billions of rupees, the Chief Minister urged the Centre to immediately direct the Delhi Police to withdraw the lookout notices. Besides this, Amarinder Singh also questioned Deli Police's decision to name farmer leaders in the FIRs of the Republic Dau violence without having any evidence against them.

The Punjab Chief Minister said, "Not a single one of them had reportedly been found so far to have made any inflammatory speeches or seen indulging in any provocative acts, he said. If the police have any evidence of the involvement of any of these leaders, they should make it public."

In order to ensure that stern action can be taken against the real culprit, the Minister urged the Centre to conduct a free and fair investigation into the incidents that took place in the national capital on January 26. This statement from him comes after the Delhi Police on Thursday issued a lookout notice (LOC) against some farmer leaders with the help of immigration. As a part of the process, the passport of these leaders will be seized, said the Delhi Police.

Violence during farmers' tractor rally

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km, and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi. In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. While 394 police personnel have been injured in the violence, the Delhi Police has registered 25 FIRs against the protesters. A total of 37 farm leaders including Rakesh Tikait, Darshan Pal, Joginder Singh Ugraha, Jagjeet Singh Dalewal, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Kavita Kurnguti, Medha Patkar and Yogendra Yadav have been named in one of the FIRs.

(With ANI inputs)