As resentment against Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh continues among some Congress MLAs, the 79-year-old CM has offered to resign from his post stating that he 'cannot take anymore humiliation', report sources on Saturday. Sources further state that the CM has dialled Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and veteran Kamal Nath stating that he was a true Congressman at heart and would do nothing to hurt the party's chances. This development comes ahead of the 5 PM Congress legislative party meet called by several MLAs. The CM has also called his supporters at 2 PM to his residence to discuss strategy.

Capt Amarinder Singh offers to resign

As per sources, Singh has told Gandhi that on her word, he had accepted all the political changes that happened till now, but now would no longer be able to take such humiliation. Several MLAs - specifically Navjot Singh Sidhu's supporters - have repeatedly attacked the CM, claiming that he was unfit to rule the state. Moreover, sources state that the High Command has already decided to change its CM face in Punjab after conducting several surveys, ahead of the state polls in February 2022.

At the request of many Congress MLAs, Congress in-charge Harish Rawat said that a state Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet will be held at 5 PM on Saturday. The party meeting will be attended by observers Ajay Maken, Harish Chaudhary, and Harish Rawat. Sources state that possible replacements for Singh may be discussed with Ambika Soni and Sunil Jakhar among the top choices.

Recently, Congress' Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat said that all is not well with the Congress party in the state. The ex-Uttarakhand CM met Punjab CM Amarinder Singh at his Chandigarh residence and discussed the 5-point Congress memorandum and the 18-point promise which is to be fulfilled by his government. Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was reportedly denied an audience with the party's high command after saying that he won't 'spare them' if they don't allow him to take decisions. Sidhu's advisors also recently made several pro-Pakistan statements and criticised the CM.

Moreover, on Monday, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh urged the protesting farmers to leave his state, and instead move towards Delhi to build pressure on the Centre. Addressing a public gathering in the Hoshiarpur city of Punjab, Amarinder Singh claimed that the farmers were protesting at 113 sites in the state, despite his govt always supporting them. In contrast, Sidhu urged the CM to fulfill the demands raised by the farmers and cancel FIRs against the protestors.

Sidhu takes charge

In August, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh relented to rebel MLA Najot Singh Sidhu's demands after the Congress High Command appointed Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee replacing Sunil Jakhar. In a bid to balance the power equation between the CM and Sidhu, Congress appointed four Working presidents to the state unit - Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel, and Kuljit Singh Nagra. Sidhu later, once again riled up the CM, demanding him to fulfill the 18 points promised by the Congress ahead of polls in February 2022. Moreover, his supporters demanded the Punjab CM's ouster, which has been quashed by the High Command. Amarinder Singh has been declared as the party's CM face for the 2022 state polls.