Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Likely To Meet PM Modi In Delhi On Wednesday: Sources

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, August 11, in Delhi, according to sources. He is likely to discuss farmer laws and the security situation in Punjab ahead of Independence Day. On Tuesday, the CM met Home Minister Amit Shah.

Last month, Singh wrote a letter to PM Modi and urged him to immediately resume talks with agitating farmers. He had outlined that farmers have been protesting for the past seven months and their demonstrations have been peaceful more or less. He also had cited "cross-border threat" by ISI-backed groups.

In the meeting with the Home Minister, the Punjab CM demanded immediate repeal of the farm laws, which has caused great resentment amongst farmers from Northern India.

On the prolonged farmers' agitation, Singh warned, "While these protests have so far been largely peaceful, one can sense rising tempers, especially as the State moves towards elections in early 2022."

He also sought 25 companies of Central Armed Police Force and anti-drone system for the Border Security force citing the heavy influx of weapons by Pakistan-backed terror forces ahead of Independence Day and in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly polls.

"He pointed to the potential threat to the security of vital infrastructure/installations and public meetings/events being attended by highly threatened individuals," the CMO said in a statement.

“With the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for February-March 2022, many militant and radical operatives are being pressurized by the ISI to carry out terrorist actions. These are very serious and worrisome developments having huge security implications for the border state and its people,” the CM warned.