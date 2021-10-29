Punjab CM Channi Again Leaves For Delhi To Meet Congress High Command Amid Party Stir

Amid the ongoing stir in the Punjab Congress party, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has again left for Delhi ahead of his meeting with the Congress High Command on Friday. According to Republic TV's exclusive report, Channi is accompanied by Congress in charge of Punjab, Harish Chaudhary, and Navjot Singh Sidhu's newly-appointed media advisor Mohammad Mustafa.

The visual shows three of them taking off for New Delhi. This came just a day after CM Channi came back from the national capital on Thursday in Delhi after meeting former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and further discussing the party's upcoming strategies for the 2022 elections. Meanwhile, his recent meetings with the Congress High Command came shortly after former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced about forming his own political party for contesting Punjab Assembly Elections 2022.

Channi's back-to-back visit to Delhi has raised several questions regarding the ongoing infighting in the party further indicating the challenges faced by Punjab Congress and the state government in handling the political situation in Punjab. Furthermore, the ongoing situation has created difficulties for Congress to prepare for the upcoming assembly elections. Meanwhile, it is likely that the Punjab Chief Minister will meet Congress leader Ambika Soni and discuss the entire scenario in Punjab.

Charanjit Singh Channi called by Punjab High Command

Earlier on Thursday, Punjab CM Channi visited Delhi and met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Channi spoke about the political situation in the state, particularly his spat with Navjot Singh Sidhu, during the meeting. He also informed Gandhi on his government's 'pro-people' initiatives, as well as the fallout after ex-CM Amarinder Singh's announced to form his own political party and its implications for Congress. The meeting which lasted for around four hours saw discussions on Sidhu's questions on the state government's decisions.

Image: PTI/Facebook/@CharanjitSinghChanni