Punjab CM Channi Calls Meeting With AG APS Deol After Sidhu's Attack

According to sources, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi met the state's Advocate General APS Deol with several ministers and reportedly praised him.

Amid infighting in the Punjab Congress, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has called AG APS Deol for a meeting. This meeting comes after Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu attacked AG Deol a day after the latter accused him of spreading misinformation. According to sources, CM Channi met the state's Advocate General with several ministers and reportedly praised him.

AG Deol, on Saturday, had accused Sidhu of obstructing the functioning of state government and his office, and "spreading misinformation to gain political advantage." To which, Punjab Congress chief alleged that AG's "earnest inaction" was undermining justice in the sacrilege and drug cases.

Sidhu lambasts at AG APS Deol

Taking to Twitter, Sidhu attacked Deol and said, "Mr AG-PUNJAB, Justice is blind but people of Punjab are not. Our Congress party came in power with a promise to give justice in Sacrilege Cases, in which you appeared before the High Court for main conspirators/accused persons and made serious allegations against our Govt."

"Today, you are representing the same Government of the same political party in power and accusing me of spreading misinformation, whereas, I am fighting for justice in Sacrilege cases and you were procuring blanket bails for the accused persons," Sidhu said in another tweet.

Navjot Sidhu has been against the appointment of Deol as AG as he had represented ex-Punjab top cop Sumedh Singh Saini in cases related to 2015 post-sacrilege violence incidents.

In another tweet, the Amritsar East MLA alleged that AG had prayed for transferring the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation as "you were afraid of their false implication in sacrilege cases on accounts of malafide, malice and ulterior motives on the part of political party in power in the state of Punjab".

On Friday, Sidhu withdrew his resignation as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC). However, he demanded that a new Advocate General should be appointed.

Unhappy over the appointment of AG Deol and Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as state's DGP, Sidhu had resigned last month, further tormenting the party ahead of crucial elections next year. Since Sidhu's appointment as Punjab Congress chief, the Congress has already lost Amarinder Singh, which has now formed his own political party.

