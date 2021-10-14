Punjab CM Channi Calls Upon Captain Amarinder Singh; Sidhu Meets Congress Leaders & Rawat

Amid the political drama in Punjab, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday marked his presence in Mohali to meet party leader and former state Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh at his Siswan farmhouse. The meeting took place amid a political scuffle within the Congress in the state, following Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation from the post of Punjab Congress President.

On the other hand, Punjab Congress's Navjot Singh Sidhu met Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and Congress's Punjab-in-charge Harish Rawat in New Delhi on Thursday, marking Sidhu's first official meeting with the Congress high command. The leaders are likely to discuss organisational matters in Punjab. The Congress leadership is trying to conclude the issue before the upcoming assembly polls.

Congress leadership's clear message to Sidhu on work ethics

As per sources aware of the deveopment, the Central leadership is determined to give a clear message to Sidhu to change his way of working otherwise he will be relieved from the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President. Sidhu had stepped down from the post on September 28 over differences in CM Channi's decision to appoint some ministers in his cabinet.

Meanwhile, the political crisis in Punjab shows no sign of easing off with the state Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu claiming that there can never be compromises. In a recent video released by Sidhu, he is seen addressing various Punjab-related issues. The meet comes in the wake of the Modi government's decision to extend the BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam.

Chief Minister Channi criticised the decision of the Centre while on the other hand, Captain Amarinder Singh welcomed the government's decision concerning national security.

Image: PTI, ANI