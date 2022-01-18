Issuing his first response to the raids being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate at his nephew's residence, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday termed it a 'political vendetta to target Congressmen' ahead of the assembly elections. The raids are being carried out at the Mohali residence of Bhupinder Singh Honey, in relation to alleged illegal sand mining in the Congress-ruled state.

Linking the raids to the upcoming elections, CM Channi said a similar 'pattern' was witnessed during the West Bengal elections. He alleged that the BJP-ruled Central government was using the law enforcement agency to target him and his ministers.

"It is nothing but a political vendetta against me. The same pattern of ED raids was seen during the Bengal elections. As polls are nearing in Punjab, the ED has swung into action. They are now targeting me and my ministers. This is not good for democracy," he told reporters outside his residence.

Referring to the FIR against his nephew in connection with the illegal sand mining case, the CM said, "The FIR was filed in 2018 when I was not the Chief Minister. They are digging up false cases to target my family before polls. But their intentions will not succeed. They can target us as much as they want but we Punjabis will never be repressed. We will go ahead with the elections."

Channi govt huddles over ED raids?

A troubled Channi then left for a meeting in Kharad, likely to discuss the ED raids and the FIRs registered against his relatives over illegal sand mining. Sources claim that the agency has arrested two aides of Honey's nephew in connection with the case.

The ED is in motion in the border state pursuant to the money-laundering investigation against companies involved in illegal sand mining. Officials have said at least 10-12 locations in the state are being covered by the federal agency and the action has been undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The state is poll-bound with voting slated to be held for its 117 assembly seats on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022. The last date to file nominations will be January 28 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for January 31.