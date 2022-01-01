Punjab CM Channi Counters Sidhu, Says 'Criminals Wet Their Pants Seeing Punjab Police'

Escalating the fight with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday, took a dig at Sidhu for his 'wet pants' remark. Addressing a function in Jalandhar's Punjab Armed Police (PAP) complex, Channi without taking any names told police personnel to perform their duty irrespective of who says what. He also affirmed that it was criminals who wet their pants on seeing Punjab police.

"Those who are criminals and have bad designs for Punjab, he wets his pants seeing Punjab police. There may be 100 people saying anything against me but I am moving forward with positive thinking. I have to work for the welfare of common people and likewise our police force too has to work for their welfare," said Channi.

At a recent rally in Sultanpur Lodhi while pointing towards sitting MLA Navtej Singh Cheema, Sidhu said he can "make a 'thanedar' (policeman) wet his pants". He repeated the remark at a rally in Batala on Sunday while praising local leader Ashwani Sekhri who was standing by his side. Later, he said his remark should not be taken literally as it's a way of saying that the Congress leaders "wield authority".

His remarks were met with anger by Punjab policemen with Chandigarh DSP Chandel calling it 'shameful'. "It is very shameful that such a senior leader uses these words for his own force and humiliates them," Chandel said. "This is the same force which protects him (Sidhu) and his family," he said in a video message. Similarly, Sub-Inspector Balbir Singh, posted in Jalandhar (Rural), requested the Punjab DGP not to allow the image of police to be affected.

Commenting on the videos of the Chandigarh DSP and the sub-inspector, Ludhiana's Congress MP Ravneet Bittu lauded the Punjab police for its role in eliminating terrorism from the state. Bittu, whose grandfather and the then chief minister Beant Singh died in a bomb blast in 1995, said, "Some videos of a DSP and sub-inspector have gone viral. First of all whatever has been said about the police, I seek apology," he said. AAP, Akali Dal and ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh too have condemned Sidhu's flippant remark on the police force.

Sidhu Vs Channi

Since Channi's appointment as CM Sidhu rebelled against Channi as the new Punjab cabinet was finalised without his consideration. Sidhu also opposed the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as the DGP and AG respectively over the links to the 2015 sacrilege case, resigning as Congress state chief in protest. While High Command urged Channi to not escalate the issue, Channi refused to do so - telling the same to Sidhu in a one-to-one meeting. He later caved in accepting both officers' resignations. Torn between the two, Congress has decided to not field any CM face for 2022 polls.