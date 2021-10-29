Punjab CM Channi Discusses Amarinder Singh, Party Tussle & Polls With Rahul Gandhi

As Punjab Congress' infighting continues to boil, CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday, met with ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. As per sources, Channi discussed party's prospects in next year's polls, ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh's political re-entry, govt's schemes, sacrilege case and the new BSF mandate amendment. This is Channi's first meeting with the party high command after Capt Amarinder Singh announced that he was forming his own political party and contesting on all 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022.

Channi meets Rahul Gandhi

In the meeting, Channi has discussed the political situation in the state including his tiff with state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. He also apprised Gandhi of the 'pro-people' measures taken by his government and discussed the fallout due to ex-CM Amarinder Singh launching his own party and its impact on Congress. He also informed Gandhi of the probe into the sacrilege case and the special session opposing the new BSF mandate. A day ago, the Wayanad MP met Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as the ex-CM claimed that he had the support of many MLAs.

Punjab turmoil

Navjot Singh Sidhu and his supporters rebelled against then-CM Capt Amarinder Singh moving the High Command claiming the party's 18-point agenda was not being fulfilled. After many rounds of talks, Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition. Later, blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post and later quit Congress. He was replaced by 58-year-old Dalit leader and Sidhu aide Charanjit Singh Channi.

Later, Sidhu rebelled against Channi also after the new Punjab cabinet was finalised without his consideration. He was also miffed at the induction of Rana Gurjeet Singh into the cabinet and only Pargat Singh - among Sidhu loyalists - getting a portfolio of his choice, while Amarinder Singh loyalist - Brahm Mohindra got a plum post. Sidhu had also opposed the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as the DGP and AG respectively over the links to the 2015 sacrilege case, but Channi has affirmed that the two appointments will not be revoked. Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh has announced that he will float his own party and will contests on all seats.