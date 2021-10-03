Punjab CM Channi Faces Flak From BJP As Son Attends High-level Security Meeting With DGP

In a fresh controversy for Congress, the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi for allowing his son to witness a high-level security review meeting. Images of the meeting went viral on social media wherein the Punjab CM's son, Rhythmjit Singh is spotted being seated in the background as the meeting continued with senior bureaucrats. The newly-appointed Chief Minister was attending senior police officials including the Directorate General of Police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota.

'Credibility, dignity and respecting rules of Constitution should be maintained': BJP

Referring to the incident as unprecedented, the BJP Punjab President Ashwani Sharma denounced the leniency saying, "The Chief Minister is well aware of 'governance rules' as he is a former minister and a three-time Member of Legislative Assembly. The credibility, dignity while respecting the rules of the Constitution should always be maintained."

Terming the incident unfortunate and calling out the callousness of the senior bureaucrat, the BJP State President said, "It is unfortunate that senior bureaucrats, well aware of rules and norms, allowed this error to happen."

Reports suggest that the security review meeting was attended by Punjab Cabinet Minister Pargat Singh as well. The national ruling party objected to the practice of family members attending conversations pertaining to Punjab's confidential matters. Reports suggest that the viral image was released by the Punjab government directorate of public relations in an imprudent fashion. It may be noted that the presence of a family member of the CM or that of any other minister or delegation is violative of the Rules of Business of a state government.

Punjab Congress crisis

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu stepped down from the presidentship of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee barely two months after assuming the designation and within a week after his party inducted Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM. However, it is pertinent to note that Congress has not accepted his resignation yet and sources have confirmed that the Gandhi clan is trying their best to make him stay put as the PPCC head.

The Punjab political turmoil does not seem to evade the limelight since the former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation on grounds of 'humiliation' from his party. The allegations conformed to facts when Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting in Punjab on September 18 while Captain Singh remained uninvited and unsolicited in the political gathering, much in CM's interests and jurisdiction. Amid grown speculation over displeased Captain Singh, he tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

(With ANI Inputs)