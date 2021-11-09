Punjab CM Channi Forced To Bend To Sidhu; Accepts APS Deol's Resignation As State AG

Once again the Congress party on Tuesday danced to its Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu's tunes by accepting the resignation of the state's Advocate General APS Deol. In a press conference with PPCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced that the Advocate General's resignation has been accepted and in doing so, took a massive u-turn after backing Deol just days earlier.

"The due process of appointing new Advocate General will be followed," CM Channi said, as Navjot Singh Sidhu sat silently next to him. Sidhu, after being snubbed from the CM's post, had resigned from the post of PPCC and had laid removal of APS Deol from the office of the Advocate General as a demand before the Punjab Cabinet led by CM Charanjit Singh Channi. There was a long-standing tussle between Channi and Sidhu as Channi was not ready to give in the demand of Sidhu.

The former swashbuckling batsman was peeved at APS Deol's appointment as the latter had appeared for Sumedh Singh Saini and other accused in the sacrilege cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Sidhu vs Channi on Advocate General

On Monday, Sidhu had made a wild attack on Congress Government, and CM Channi over APS Deol. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he had written," Mr AG-PUNJAB, Justice is blind but people of Punjab are not. Our Congress party came in power with a promise to give justice in Sacrilege Cases, in which you appeared before the High Court for main conspirators/accused persons and made serious allegations against our Govt."

"Today, you are representing the same Government of the same political party in power and accusing me of spreading misinformation, whereas, I am fighting for justice in Sacrilege cases and you were procuring blanket bails for the accused persons," Sidhu had said in another tweet.

Leave the politics to the politicians and focus on your personal conscience, integrity and professional ethics, which your job requires. #NoJusticeInSight 7/12 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 7, 2021

Soon thereafter, Channi had called APS Deol for a meeting. As per sources, the meeting was also attended by several ministers.

Sidhu infuriated with appointments

APS Deol had been made the Punjab government's Advocate General by Chief Minister Channi after his predecessor, Atul Nanda, quit following Amarinder Singh's resignation. His appointment, as well as that of Iqbal Singh Sahota as Punjab's special DGP, were decided by CM Channi and his new government, but were widely seen as having infuriated Sidhu, who had demanded to be consulted in appointments to top posts.

However, Channi had throughout maintained that the appointment of both AG and DGP were in the hands of the CM, and others in the party had no say.