Punjab CM Channi Invites Protesting Teachers For Peaceful Talks After Kejriwal's Poll Sops

After Punjab's leading opposition party- AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal reached out to the protesting teachers in Mohali on Saturday, lending his support to them, the incumbent Congress CM Charanjit Singh Channi has now invited the teachers’ association for resolving the issues by holding ‘peaceful talks’.

Addressing an event, the Punjab CM Channi extended his outreach to the protesting teachers and said that he is ready to meet them and resolve the issue. While speaking further on the same, he said he is all in to listen to their grievances, but only when they are ready to talk in a peaceful manner and ‘not on the tank tops’.“Tell me your issues and get it resolved, I won’t accept the demands of those who will climb up to water tanks,” CM Channi said.

CM Channi further warned the protestors, who took out processions in Chandigarh and staged a sit-in protest outside the office of the Punjab Education Board, demanding regularisation of services of contractual teachers, and said “FIR can be registered against those who were protesting on the tank tops.”

Stating that ‘protesting and blocking roads’ will not help them, CM Channi asserted that, “ You have to be respectful as Punjab is yours, If any employee is not being heard and their demands are unmet, it’s their right to come to us, but if you block the roads, then no one will help you.” He assured the agonised teachers of the government schools that once they approach the government through the right channel, their issues will be resolved. The teachers and school staff have complained several times about not getting salaries. “The day when the code of conduct comes into force, your issues will be resolved. I want to work for you,” he added.

This comes after hundreds of teachers staged a sit-in protest and climbed water tanks to raise slogans against the government's unfulfilled poll promises on Saturday.

With elections overhead in Punjab, the political parties are seizing every opportunity to make their best bet. Earlier in the day the AAP National convener Arvind Kejriwal reached out to protestors and promised to evict all the issues in the education system, he further promised to upgrade the schooling in Punjab just as similar to in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal, who has been spearheading AAP’s political campaign ahead of 2022 state assembly polls, vowed to bring the same facilities for teachers as available in Delhi.

"I have heard from farmers that many chief ministers, including Captain Amarinder Singh and Badal have given the same assurances to the teachers. You might think that I am here to follow that trend. But you may have heard about the education system in Delhi. The government school status has changed significantly there. It was done by our teachers. All I had to do was solve their problems. I promise to regularise the jobs of the teachers in Punjab, just trust me with it," the Delhi CM told teachers in Mohali.

