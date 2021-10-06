Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday questioned his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi as to when he would fulfil his election promises. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Arvind Kejriwal gave a reply to Charanjit Singh Channi's concern about the way the Delhi CM dresses up and said that he did not care about the Punjab CM's opinion as long as the people liked it.

"You don't like it, no problem"

In a conversation with a news channel, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi had said, "Although Kejriwal earns Rs 2.5 lakh as salary, he does not wear good clothes."

He added, "Someone give him money, at least he will be able to get good clothes tailored. Does he not have a suit-boot?" Channi was heard telling the interviewer.

Responding to Charanjit Singh Channi's comment, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Channi Sir, you don't like my clothes? No problem. The people like it."

The Delhi Chief Minister then went on to question his Punjab counterpart regarding the fulfilment of election promises.

"When are the unemployed getting employment? When are the loans of the farmers being waved off? When are the accused in the sacrilege case being sent to jail? When is action being taken against the tainted ministers, MLAs, and officers?"

चन्नी साहिब, आपको मेरे कपड़े पसंद नहीं। कोई बात नहीं। जनता को पसंद हैं



कपड़े छोड़ो। ये वादे कब पूरे करोगे?



1. हर बेरोज़गार को रोज़गार कब दोगे



2. किसानों के क़र्ज़े कब माफ़ करोगे



3. बेअदबी के दोषियों को जेल क्यों नहीं भेजते



4. दागी मंत्रियों, MLA और अफ़सरों पर ऐक्शन कब लोगे https://t.co/EKw2rd8qdB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 6, 2021

Punjab crisis

The war of words between Charanjit Singh Channi and Arvind Kejriwal comes at a time when the Congress government is toppling in Punjab. For months, the war between ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Navjot Singh went on, and it subsequently led to the former tendering his resignation from the post citing 'humiliation'.

Capt. Amarinder Singh was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Minister of Punjab. A week thereafter, Navjot Singh Sidhu also tendered his resignation from the PPCC presidentship. Sidhu was adamant about his decision until he was approached by CM Channi, who convinced him for a meeting.

Sources had informed Republic that during the meeting, Channi stood his ground in the tug of war with Sidhu over key appointments. In the meeting, CM Channi had made it clear that the appointment of the DGP, as well as the AG, will not be overturned despite Sidhu's demands. The Congress high command, however, after the meeting, asked CM Channi to give in to the demands of Sidhu and overturn the appointments of DGP and AG.

The turmoil in Congress comes ahead of the assembly elections which are due in 2022. Political parties, including AAP, has already started preparing for the polls. AAP promised that its CM candidate would be someone who is a 'pride of Punjab'.