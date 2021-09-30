Punjab CM Channi Offers Navjot Sidhu A Truce Formula; Congress Ropes In Mediator Rawat 

In a big scoop from Navjot Singh Sidhu's meeting with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Republic Media Network on Thursday, September 30, was informed that the new CM has stood his ground in their tug of war over key appointments. In the meeting, Channi has made it clear that the appointment of the Director General of Police (DGP), as well as the Advocate General (AG), will not be overturned, as is continuously being demanded by Sidhu. The appointments of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as the DGP and APS Deol as the AG led to Navjot Singh Sidhu resigning as the Punjab Congress President.

In the meeting, Channi has asked Sidhu to reconsider his decision of resignation that has torn the Congress apart in the state yet again. As a middle-ground, Channi has told Sidhu that if he is not happy with IPS being appointed as the DGP then a special prosecutor will be appointed for the sacrilege case. As per Republic's inputs, the Congress high command has since dialled Harish Rawat and asked him to mediate between the pair.

Sidhu demands change of ADG & AG

Before the meeting, Navjot Singh Sidhu had posted a tweet in which he had pointed out how DGP IPS Sahota, as the head of SIT investigating the Beadbi case, had wrongfully indicted two Sikh youth for sacrilege and given a clean chit to the ruling Badals." In 2018, I along with INC Ministers, then PCC Pres & present Home Minister assured them of our support in the fight for Justice," he further wrote. In the tweet, he also added snippets of a newspaper article of a leading daily that talked about the appointment of APS Deol as the AG, along with IPS Sahota as DGP.

On Tuesday, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the presidentship of Punjab Pardesh Congress Committee (PPCC) citing that "the collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner". After Sidhu's resignation, many of his loyalists like Razia Sultana also tendered their resignation. It is not clear what specifically Sidhu has fallen out with the Congress High Command over.

Sources had thereafter informed Republic that the Congress high command has decided not to indulge any further in talks with Sidhu. Talking with Channi, the high command hopes to come to a plausible solution, sources said. However, there appears to have been a rethink in the Congress, with Priyanka Vadra allegedly insisting on negotiating with Sidhu. Meanwhile, Captain Amarinder Singh, the former CM of Punjab who only left the post last week, has announced he's going to quit the Congress.