Punjab CM Channi Promises To 'implement Congress Ideology' As Sidhu Writes To Sonia Gandhi

A day after the Punjab Congress Unit Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu made public his message to the party's National President Sonia Gandhi spotlighting several issues, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday, referring to Sidhu, said that 'all matters will be resolved and the party's agenda implemented'.

Earlier on Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi held a meeting with Sidhu in the presence of Minister Pargat Singh, a close associate of Sidhu, among others.

Punjab CM Channi assures to execute party agendas

The Punjab CM had on Sunday said, "Be it 13-point, 18-point, 21-point or 24-point or 24-point, whatever the agenda is will be implemented. No point will be left out."

When asked about Sidhu's letter to the party President, Channi said, "It's alright he (Sidhu) raised the issues. We have to implement the party's ideology. The party is supreme. All issues will be resolved."

"Last chance for resurrection and redemption": Sidhu's letter to Gandhi on Punjab

The President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) has solicited a meet with party President Sonia Gandhi, pointing out in pen and paper the issues that the government "must deliver upon", and claimed that it is the poll-bound state's "last chance for resurrection and redemption".

Sidhu, in the letter to the Congress President, had sought for a "Punjab Model with a 13-point agenda to be part of the Congress manifesto for the 2022 Assembly Elections".

Following his resignation as the Punjab Congress Chief, Sidhu October 15, said that his concerns had been resolved and that the party asserted he would continue as the head of the state unit.

Sidhu calls for Congress President's attention to Punjab agendas

Sidhu reminded Sonia Gandhi of the party's 18-point agenda given to the last chief minister of Punjab and said that those objectives were 'equally relevant today'.

The Punjab Congress Chief raised a number of issues including the 2015 sacrilege cases, arrest of "big fish" in drug racket, and scrapping power procurement agreements.

Notably, Sidhu's letter, which he made public by posting on Twitter, indicates that he was still not well pleased with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's government over its administration on pivotal issues which he has been highlighting in the recent past.

Channi took over as the Chief Minister of Punjab after the unceremonious exit of Congress veteran Captain Amarinder Singh, who had been at odds with Sidhu.

Inputs: PTI

Image: PTI/CHARANJIT SINGH CHANNI-FACEBOOK