Punjab CM Channi Refuses To Accept AG's Resignation As Navjot Sidhu Cries Foul Again

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu slammed the state government for failing to take any action and not removing Advocate General APS Deol. The political war between Navjot Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi took another intense turn after the CM refused to accept the resignation of Advocate General APS Deol. The AG’s removal was one of the main demands made by Sidhu for him to consider a possible rapprochement with the party top brass after he was snubbed for the CM post. The former Indian batsman has blasted APS Deol's appointment as he had represented Sumedh Singh Saini and other accused in the sacrilege cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Sidhu's comments come days after Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi promised the state of Punjab that strict action will be taken against the guilty in the sacrilege cases and others involved in the drug menace. Sidhu said at the press conference that it was not acceptable that no chargesheet was filed in the Kotkapura case even six months after the formation of a new Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Navjot Sidhu rift with the AG

After being publicly blasted by Sidhu, Deol issued a statement on November 6 and said that Sidhu was damaging the government on purpose. Furthermore, he said that the Punjab Congress president was spreading "misinformation" about sacrilege cases and the drugs matter. He claimed that Sidhu was doing this to gain political advantage over his political colleagues and said that targeting the constitutional office of the AG was a way to malign the Congress in view of the upcoming election.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi asserted said regarding the issue, "Our lawyers have fought hard and got permission for interrogating Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in sacrilege cases. Our gurus issue will be solved soon. The drugs matter is a serious matter of our state. The sealed reports on the drugs case which has been submitted to High Court will hopefully open on November 18. People who ruined Punjab have to answer.”

Image: PTI