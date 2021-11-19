Punjab CM Channi Says, 'won't Trust Centre Until Farm Laws Are Officially Repealed'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre would officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi slammed the Centre over the deaths and losses of several farmers since last one year. He also slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for not having a clear stand on farm laws.

While speaking to the press, CM Channi said, "Right before elections, they have taken a U-turn. So many farmers and labourers died during the protests over the year. This is a clear cut conspiracy that can harm Punjab. I appeal to people that not praise the Government for repealing laws. We are not going to trust them until the laws are officially repealed by Parliament. Delhi government should also withdraw the notification of implementation. Delhi government issued notification and here in Punjab AAP is opposing farm laws. This is the dual standard politics of AAP."

He added, "I urge to people that Congress government is backing farmers. Punjab government is providing government jobs to kins of farmers who died in agitation and will make a memorial for farm agitation as a memory. I urge people that enhanced jurisdiction of BSF is another fight for Punjab. We have to agitate against this also. We should start agitation against BSF jurisdiction. The Union government should compensate farmers facing agriculture losses. Punjab government is approaching SC against BSF jurisdiction issue."

PM Modi announces repeal of three farm laws

PM Modi on Friday announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. He made this declaration amid year-long protests by farmers at the Delhi borders. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, he appealed to the protesting farmers to return back to their homes. Lamenting that the Centre could not convince farmers, he also declared that a committee comprising the representatives of the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists and economists will be formed to make the MSP more efficient.

PM Modi remarked, "The aim of three farm laws was to empower the farmers, especially the small farmers. They should get the appropriate price for their produces and more avenues to sell their produce. This was the demand of farmers, agricultural experts and agricultural economists since a long time. Even earlier, previous governments examined this issue. This time too, there was discussion in the Parliament and these laws were brought in. Crores of farmers across the country and many farm organizations welcomed and supported this. Today, I want to thank all of them."

Image: PTI