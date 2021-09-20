'Punjab CM Channi Should Resign If MeToo Charges Proved': NCW Calls Out Congress & Sonia

The National Commission of Women (NCW) on Monday categorically stated that newly sworn-in Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who is accused in a 'Me Too' case, should step down if the charges were proved against him. Talking exclusively to Republic Media Network, NCW chief Rekha Sharma asserted that the inquiry in the 2018 'Me too' case against him did not reach a logical conclusion, and demanded that a proper inquiry in the same should be initiated.

"If the charges are proved then, Charanjit Singh Channi should step down from the post of the Chief Minister," Rekha Sharma said. In 2018, an IAS officer alleged that Charanjit Singh Channi had been sending her inappropriate messages on her mobile phone.

'Betrayal to women of Punjab'

In the exclusive interview, Rekha Sharma pointed fingers at the Congress party as well. "I think it is a betrayal to the cause of women empowerment-their safety and security by the party, which is itself headed by a woman," the NCW chief said, calling out Sonia Gandhi. "She without taking into consideration the safety and security of women elevated Charanjit Singh Channi to the post," she added.

After Amarinder Singh's sudden resignation, a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet was held in which from names of leaders like Sunil Jhakkar and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Charanjit Singh Channi was selected for the post of the Punjab Chief Minister. He took oath in the presence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh on Monday.

#Metoo case against Punjab CM Channi

In 2018, a shocking incident came to light when a female IAS officer alleged that the Minister had been sending her inappropriate messages on her mobile phone. She had then said that he had sent her multiple messages to which she had objected but he did not stop following which a lewd message was sent at late hours of the night forcing her to lodge a complaint.

Taking cognizance of the message sent, one of the close aides of the Minister had back then stated that it was sent by 'mistake', and went on to assert that apart from that one message, no other messages were sent or attempts were made to call her as they 'never worked together'. No official statement, however, had come from Channi instead.

The Opposition then blamed the Amarinder Singh government and demanded action against the Minister. However, the Punjab CM repeated that the matter had allegedly been 'resolved'.