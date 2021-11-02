Punjab CM Channi, Sidhu & Other Congress Leaders Meet Harish Rawat In Dehradun Amid Crisis

In a major development, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the party's Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary, and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP Singh on Tuesday, November 2, met party leader Harish Rawat in Dehradun. Following the meeting, Navjot Sidhu told reporters that all the party leaders will visit Kedarnath to offer prayers.

After the meeting, Harish Rawat told reporters, "Did you see when I had said that all is well now in Punjab? Everything is going smoothly, we're overcoming challenges”.

Further stating that everything is normal among Punjab Congress leaders, Rawat added that he is confident of resolving all the challenges and Harish Chaudhary is someone one can learn from. He said that the Congress party will win the upcoming polls.

Speaking to the reporters, Sidhu said, “No greater 'dharm path' than 'kartavya path'. 'Dharm' is feeding the poor, spreading joy. It's the message of Mahadev. (sic)”

Sidhu added that he is in Uttarakhand to offer prayers in the Kedarnath temple for the victory of Punjab and the people of Punjab. He said, “I could merge my welfare with Punjab's welfare, that Punjab & Punjabis win”.

Punjab CM Channi refuses to accept AG Amar Preet Singh Deol's resignation

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi refused to accept the resignation of Advocate General Amar Preet Singh Deol. This development comes following attacks from state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who wanted him removed for representing two accused cops in a sacrilege and police firing case.

Sidhu had also been against the appointment of IPS officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as the state police chief, further fueling tensions between him and Channi.

Navjot Sidhu attacks CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Earlier, Navjot Singh Sidhu lashed out at CM Charanjit Singh Channi and his own party, accusing them of making false promises. Speaking at the Samyukta Hindu Mahasabha, Sidhu said, "Give people 'lollipops' in the last two months. The question is from where they'll (CM Channi-led government) give it? Is the objective just to form govt by telling lies & making false promises? The way of Punjab's welfare comes from a roadmap."

