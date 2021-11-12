Punjab CM Channi Slams Akali Dal, Says SAD Helped 'inimical' RSS 'make Inroads In State'

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) during the 16th session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha. Slamming the party, Channi said that it was 'unfortunate' that SAD 'always saw everything "through the narrow prism of politics" when it comes to the issues of utmost importance to Punjab. Stepping up his attack, the Chief Minister held SAD responsible for the RSS gaining strength in Punjab.

"They were the gateway through which the RSS, which has always been inimical to the interests of Punjab, managed to make inroads in the State," the Punjab CM said.

Additionally, he also attacked the SAD for siding with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) during the abrogation of Article 370. Channi personally attacked SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for speaking in favour of the Centre's move and not voting against its decision.

"When the RSS and its political wing the BJP undermined the federal structure of the country by revoking the Article 370 not only did the Akalis take sides with the BJP but SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal spoke in favour of the move and even went to the extent of not voting against the undemocratic move," Channi said.

Punjab CM calls meeting with PM Modi, HM Shah 'a courtesy call'

The Punjab Chief Minister also responded to criticism hurled at him after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He maintained that his meetings were a 'courtesy call' and stated that he requested the Union government to reopen the Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor and roll back the three farm laws. In addition, Channi asserted that he always took a stand against drugs entering Punjab and added that he strongly opposed the increase in BSF's jurisdiction.

"Perhaps the Akalis have chosen to forget very conveniently that I wrote letters to the Union Government emphasising the reopening of the Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor besides pleading with it repeatedly to roll back the three draconian agricultural farm laws which are striking at the very roots of the farming sector which forms the backbone of our agrarian economy," the Punjab CM said. "I never ever asked them to increase the jurisdiction of the BSF in the state which I am being falsely accused of. I am vehemently in opposition to this move by the Centre," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)