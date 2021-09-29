Punjab CM Channi Won't Comply With Navjot Sidhu; Upholds AG's Appointment

With just months left for Assembly elections in Punjab, the Congress party's woes doesn't seem to end as the party plunged into complete chaos after PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu relinquished his position. Sidhu's resignation shocked Congress, as he was appointed as the Chief of PPCC on July 23 amid a tussle with then Punjab CM Captain Amarinder. Sidhu's resignation came after new Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi distributed portfolios to his expanded cabinet. As per Republic's sources, Navjot Sidhu had protested the appointment of APS Deol as state Advocate General.

Following Sidhu's resignation, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi called a cabinet meeting to discuss the ongoing turmoil. After the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Channi met with APS Deol at Raj Bhawan Guest House (Chandigarh) along with some ministers. As per sources, the entire cabinet supported Punjab CM Channi appointing advocate APS Deol as Punjab AG. In fact, the source added that during the meeting, Channi ensured Deol that he will not be replaced.

Earlier, sources had revealed that Navjot Singh Sidhu had strongly opposed Channi's appointment of APS Deol as Punjab AG as he was the counsel of former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, who is currently facing multiple charges including the 2015 Kotakpura police firing incident linked to the sacrilege cases.

Deol had represented Saini in an alleged corruption case earlier this month when the Amarinder Singh government was under political pressure for allegedly failing in making any headway in the 2015 Kotakpura police firing case, in which Saini was an accused. Deol had appeared for Saini and other accused in the 2015 sacrilege cases in the High Court. In the past, Deol has also appeared for former CM Amarinder Singh in some criminal cases registered during the SAD-BJP regime.

Punjab sacrilege cases

In 2015, when SAD-BJP was in power in Punjab, protests had erupted in Kotkapura in October 2015 and the police had allegedly opened fire. There were a total of three cases including a Saroop (copy) of the holiest of the scriptures of Sikhs - the Guru Granth Sahib - being stolen from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village in Faridkot district on June 1, 2015. Later in September two abusive posters targeting Sikhs and a couple of Sikh preachers were found pasted in a samadh near the same Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village. In October, torn pages (angs) of Guru Granth Sahib, revered as living Guru by the Sikhs, were found scattered in front of the Bargari village gurdwara and on the nearby street early in the morning.

(Image: ANI/@APSDeol1/Twitter)