Back-to-back resignations have jolted the Punjab Congress, as two Cabinet Ministers - Razia Sultana and Pargat Singh - stepped down from their positions on Tuesday. Razia Sultana, who took over as a Cabinet Minister of Punjab two days ago, resigned from the post in "solidarity" with Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned as the PPCC chief earlier on Tuesday.

Shortly after that, Pargat Singh who is said to be the 'right-hand man' of Sidhu also stepped down from the post on Tuesday evening. The Punjab Ministers' resignation was followed by that of PPCC Treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal, who is also a close aide of Navjot Sidhu.

Later in the day, Yoginder Dhingra also resigned as General Secretary of Punjab Congress in solidarity with Sidhu. Dhingra is the fourth Congress leader to quit after Ministers Razia Sultana, Pargat Singh, and state party treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal, post-Sidhu's resignation.

Upon arriving at Sidhu's residence before her resignation, Sultana had called Navjot Sidhu 'a man of principles' who is fighting for Punjab. Sidhu's advisor Mustafa took to Twitter to express pride over his wife's 'principled decision' which he said was in the best interest of Congress and its leadership.

SO PROUD OF MY WIFE RAZIA SULTANA FOR HER PRINCIPLED DECISION TO RESIGN IN THE BEST INTEREST OF CONG AND ITS LEADERSHIP, ON PARTICULAR RAHUL GANDHI, OUR BENEFACTOR pic.twitter.com/XuNZtFyuG5 — MOHD MUSTAFA, FORMER IPS (@MohdMustafaips) September 28, 2021

Notably, over the last 7 days, Sidhu had appointed at least 13 to 14 of his aides in the Congress organization. It remains to be seen if more resignations are expected from the Sidhu camp. Sidhu - who was pipped to be Congress' CM face for Punjab in the upcoming polls - tendered his resignation as PPCC President on Tuesday. His move comes on the same day as former CM Capt Amarinder Singh left for Delhi.

Capt Amarinder Singh is in Delhi to reportedly meet Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, and Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar this evening. Sources also state that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are likely to return to Delhi via Chandigarh. The Gandhis had been at Priyanka Vadra's home in Shimla since last week.

Punjab Congress shake-up

Blindsided by the CLP meeting that was called without his knowledge, 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post last Saturday along with his council of ministers.

Terming Sidhu an incompetent, anti-national, pro-Pak man, Singh said that he will oppose if Sidhu is picked as the next CM. While Singh and Sidhu have locked horns since 2019, the final blow to Singh came when the Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, in spite of the CM's vehement opposition.

After a day of brainstorming, Congress picked 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi who was sworn in as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab, in the presence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday. Channi was picked over Randhawa after Sidhu was upset with the pick.