Punjab CM Charanjit Channi Affirms 'we Have Started Action Against Those Spreading Drugs'

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced on Thursday that the state government has begun taking action against individuals who have promoted drugs in Punjab as well as those who have defrauded Schedule Caste (SC) scholarship recipients.

In September, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) requested Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, to file a criminal complaint against former Social Welfare Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in order to protect the future of Scheduled Caste students.

Gulzar Singh Ranike, the president of the SAD, said that the Additional Chief Secretary of Dharamsot's department had accused him of a Rs 64 crore theft of SC Scholarship money and that the department had not provided scholarship money of Rs 3000 crore promised in previous budgets.

Speaking to the media in Ludhiana, Channi said, "We have started action against those who have spread drugs in Punjab and also against those who have cheated SC scholarships. The case is going on in irrigation scam and action has been initiated against those who have survived."

Charanjit Singh Channi begins taking action against drug dealers in Punjab

According to an official announcement in June, Rs 1,563 crore for the 2017-20 period was still pending with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for release, and no answer to request letters had been received. Ludhiana Police's Special Task Force (STF) apprehended two drug dealers a week ago and seized 800 grammes of heroin, Rs 23,000 in cash, a scooter, and a motorcycle.

"Both the culprits were caught on a tip-off from two different locations, and they both have prior criminal records, said Harbansh Singh, STF in-charge.

The accused have been charged under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code by the Mohali STF (IPC). Drone flights carrying contraband, primarily heroin, have increased along the Punjab-Jammu border, according to Border Security Force Director General Pankaj Singh.

Drone flights along the Punjab-Jammu border are a source of concern, according to Singh. He went on to say that they've had at least 67 sightings this year alone, with most of them involving drugs, primarily heroin. According to the BSF DG, they have been able to shoot down drones twice.

Singh further added, "We are installing anti-drone devices, we already have some and it is working really okay. That is all I can tell you. But we will be installing more in the time to come."

Inputs: ANI

(IMAGE: PTI)