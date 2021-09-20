Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Assures Transparency As He Takes Oath; Hails Rahul, Sidhu

Punjab's new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday addressed the media after his swearing-in ceremony. In an emotional address, Channi remarked that the Congress party has a common man as the Chief Minister of Punjab. Further, he also hailed Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and said that he is a 'revolutionary leader'. In addition, the Channi also thanked former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, who had resigned on Saturday. Channi was joined by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Congress leader Harish Rawat.

"I thank Rahul Gandhi and Congress on behalf of Punjab. I would also like to thanks Captain Amarinder Singh and the people of Punjab," said Charanjit Singh Channi

#WATCH Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi gets emotional while addressing his first press conference in Chandigarh says "Congress has made a common man the chief minister." pic.twitter.com/4QNV990OR7 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

'I represent the common people of Punjab': Charanjit Singh Channi

During his address, Charanjit Singh Channi asserted that he represents the common people of Punjab. In addition, he said that he also represents every poor from every caste. Hitting out at the land mafias in the state, Channi stated that he will not entertain them or settle any cases.

"I represent the common man and every poor of Punjab. I have to take Punjab's democracy further," Channi added

Punjab Chief Minister hails state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Meanwhile, the new Punjab Chief Minister also hailed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and claimed that he has done a lot for the Congress party. Apart from Sidhu, Channi also hailed his deputy chief ministers - Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni who took the oath with him on Monday. According to the Punjab CM, all three leaders have contributed to the Congress party and have their own achievements.

"Sidhu is a very good leader and he has done a lot for the party. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is a promising and honest leader who has Congress in his veins. On the other hand, OP Soni sahab has his own achievements," said Charanjit Singh Channi.

Charanjit Singh Channi assures transparency in the Punjab government

Meanwhile, the new Punjab Chief Minister has also promised that his government will be transparent. Channi has revealed that his government has an '18-point agenda which will be completed by his government. Moreover, he also assured that nothing would happen outside the law.

"We don't have any fight with anyone and nothing will happen outside the law. We promise a transparent government and everyone will get justice. We will make a transparent government and decrease the bills. The people's problems will be heard at the magistrate's office and I will be available for everyone," he said

'Party is the priority'

Putting forth the Congress party's ideology, Charanjit Singh Channi added that the 'party is the priority'. The Punjab Chief Minister asserted that the Congress will rule and its ideology will be carried forward. Concluding his speech, he expressed confidence and remarked that the party will not be divided on the basis of caste or religion. Instead, he said that unity and brotherhood will increase in Punjab.

The party is supreme, not the CM or the cabinet. The government will work as per the party's ideology: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi pic.twitter.com/3cfoSlcjfu — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

Charanjit Singh Channi elected as Punjab CM

In a major development amid the Punjab political crisis, the Congress party picked up Charanjit Singh Channi as the state's chief minister. This comes after Captain Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation as the CM on Saturday. Singh stepped down from the CM post after 9.5 years along with his council of ministers. Frustrated and angered over a tussle with Sidhu camp, Singh, in a telephonic call to party president Sonia Gandhi, said, "I cannot run a government like this. It's better that they give the Chief Ministership to someone they trust." The tussle between Captain Amarinder Singh and Sidhu has been going on since 2019. However, things escalated after the Congress leadership picked the cricketer-turned-politician as Punjab Pradesh Congress Commit president despite Amarinder Singh's opposition.

Image: PTI