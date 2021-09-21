Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Directs All Government Officers To Reach Office By 9 Am

With a motive to help the poor in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in his first cabinet meeting on Monday, September 20, directed all the government officers, employees at state, district, tehsil, and block levels to reach their concerned offices by 9 am and to be available for the public till the office hours in the evening. Also, to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the cabinet has decided to launch pro-poor initiatives from October 2.

Further highlighting the need to bring transparency in the government offices, CM Charanjit Channi said, “To ensure the availability of all the government officers and employees in the offices during official hours, administrative secretaries and department heads to conduct surprise checks twice a week to keep vigil on the employees working under them".

Punjab CM's cabinet meeting discussions

Regarding the electricity and water supply, the cabinet decided to waive the pending electricity bill of tube wells working under rural water supply schemes and to provide free water supply to villagers.

The cabinet also discussed increasing free electricity units from the existing 200 units to 300 units for the SC/BC/BPL domestic consumers. To further give relief to the poor and needy, the cabinet has asked the additional chief secretary, power, to bring the proposal in the next cabinet meeting.

Simplification of allotment process of 5-marla plots was decided in the cabinet following the empowerment of panchayat samitis to decide the case. While a government spokesperson stated, “A special campaign will be launched by the rural development and panchayats department to finalise the allotment of plots to the eligible beneficiaries within two months".

To further implement the Right to Education Act and provide monetary help to the eligible educational institutes, the cabinet decided to introduce a comprehensive policy in the next meeting.

Housing and urban development

The cabinet asked the housing and urban development to consider the construction of 32,000 EWS as a priority and start the process soon. Also, the cabinet decided on free mining of sand by landowners to be allowed so as to abolish the contract system. According to the system, to ensure its availability to the consumers at affordable rates, any person can mine sand from his land.

Relief to the domestic water and sewage consumers in urban areas was reviewed by the cabinet and further asked the local government department to bring a proposal to the next meeting.

