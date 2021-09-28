Punjab CM Clueless About Sidhu's Resignation As State Cong Chief; Calls Him 'our Leader'

Moments after Navjot Singh Sidhu tendered his resignation as Punjab Pradesh Congress chief, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said that he had full faith in his leadership and that there was no friction between them. Navjot Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee ahead of the Assembly elections in the state early next year. In a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu, however, said he will continue to serve the party. He had taken over as the state party chief in July this year.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, in a press briefing on Tuesday when asked about the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu or any friction between them, said that he had no idea about Sidhu stepping down. "I don't know I have not got any information on this.I don't want to involve myself in other issues. He is our leader and our party President. Navjot Singh Sidhu is not upset with me. I have faith in his leadership."

Further, on being asked about Captain Amarinder's visit to New Delhi who is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda, Channi said, "He is our former CM, he can do whatever he can."

Captain Amarinder fires first response after Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation

Soon after the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress President, former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday dubbed the cricketer-turned-politician as a man who is "not stable" and "not fit" for the border state.

"I told you so...he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of punjab," Singh tweeted.

Captain Singh has been vehemently opposing Sidhu and has alleged that he has links with Pakistan. The former chief minister has openly challenged Sidhu, saying he will oppose him tooth and nail. Sidhu was instrumental in the ouster of Singh, who quit as chief minister earlier.

'Navjot Singh Sidhu couldn't stand a Dalit was made Punjab CM': AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday claimed that Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu quit from his post as he 'could not bear" that a Dalit has been made the chief minister of the state.

"This shows that Navjot Singh Sidhu is against Dalits. One poor son was made the chief minister... this, Sidhu could not bear. It is very sad," AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj told reporters.

