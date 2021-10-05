Punjab CM Compares Lakhimpur With Jallianwala Bagh; ‘Those Who Massacred Roaming Free'

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has come out in support of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He compared the Lakhimpur Kheri violence with the Jallianwala Bagh incident and said that Vadra has been detained 'illegally.' He also demanded the Centre to repeal farm laws.

"The incident at Lakhimpur Kheri has brought back horrendous memories of Jallianwala Bagh. Those who massacred the farmers are roaming free while @priyankagandhi has been detained illegally. I appeal to the Union Govt to repeal the three farm laws immediately," Channi tweeted.

Priyanka Gandhi was detained by police for alleged violation of CrPC section 144 on Tuesday. The Congress leader has been taken in custody under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code. An FIR against Vadra, Deependra Hooda, Ajay Kumar Lallu and eight other people were registered for disturbing the peace, said SHO Hargaon Police.

Earlier in the day, Channi, along with some ministers and Congress MLAs held a silent protest at Gandhi Smarak Bhawan in Chandigarh. "Today farmers are upset and they are dying. Considering this, these (farm) laws should be repealed immediately," he said.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence

The Lakhimpur Kheri violence occurred on Sunday when farmers were demonstrating against the visit of UP Deputy CM's Keshav Prasad Maurya to Banbirpur, the native village of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra. The protest resulted in violence, leading to eight deaths.

Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a farmers body, has claimed that one farmer was shot dead by Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra after a car belonging to him overran and killed three protestors. Later, angry farmers lynched three BJP workers and one driver to death, the Union Minister has alleged.

Ajay Mishra has denied his son's involvement in the incident and claimed that some "elements" in farmers' protest pelted stones on vehicles which led to the untoward incident. Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana have witnessed protests over the Lakhimpur incident. Several politicians, including Channi, has alleged that they were stopped from visiting Lakhimpur.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was also detained on Monday after he protested outside the Punjab governor's residence in Chandigarh and raised slogans over three farm laws. He also demanded Ashish Mishra's arrest.