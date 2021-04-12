Punjab CM Connects Low Vaccination In State To ‘people’s Anger Against Centre's Farm Laws'

In a video conference held by Congress President Sonia Gandhi to discuss the current COVID-19 situation in the country, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that people of Punjab are still not coming out in large numbers for vaccination due to the massive anger prevailing against the Centre on the issue of farm laws. "This anger is impacting the vaccination drive in the state," the Punjab Chief Minister added.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh issues a Bizarre statement

Blaming the central government and the anger against the Farm laws, Amarinder Singh dusted off his hands from being unable to inoculate the state population despite a sudden surge in the Coronavirus cases. The Punjab Chief Minister further stated that people's resentment against the Centre is holding them back from getting vaccinated.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh also claimed that the state is left with just 5 days of the Coronavirus vaccine stock. He said, "If the state is able to meet its target of two lakh vaccines a day, then its current supplies will last only three days.” This has raised concerns pertaining to the seriousness in the state towards the Covid-19 vaccination drive. Punjab has so far vaccinated over 16 lakh people in the state.

Recently, the Ministry of Health inaugurated the four-day Tika Utsav starting yesterday to encourage people to take the jab, however, states like Punjab and Rajasthan raised a red flag of stock depletion even before the drive began.

Current COVID-19 situation in India

As the country continues to grapple with the Coronavirus pandemic, Punjab so far has recorded over 2,72,772 positive cases, out of which, 2,37,391 have successfully recovered, while 7,507 have died. As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,039 news cases, 3,121 fresh recoveries and 59 deaths have been recorded. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 27,874.

(Image: PTI)

