Punjab CM Dials Sukma Maoist Attack Braveheart Commando Balraj Singh; Hails His Heroic Act

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday spoke to CoBRA commando Balraj Singh who was a part of the security forces that were ambushed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh on April 3. He had used his turban to bandage a fellow jawan’s wound even when he had been shot in the stomach.

The Punjab CM spoke to the soldier conveyed his blessings in a video call. He told Balraj, “You have shown a lot of courage. Did you use your turban? Are you and others? Let me know if you need any help beta. Stay strong. God bless you. I am sending some things for you. Come back stronger.”

A few days ago, while speaking to Republic TV, Balraj had said, “After I came back, I called my wife and asked her to switch off the TV. My mother is sick and I did not want her to worry.”

Another injured jawan, Constable Dev Prakash had said, "They had ambushed us and fired at us from three sides. They had started throwing IED bombs at us. We did not know where to go, what to do. Our commanders told us that we could not wait for the firing to stop. We kept shooting on one side and went ahead. I was already shot by then, and others tied a bandage. I also got an injection. I walked in between them and got out alive. I won't be able to give more information as I was down."

Chhattisgarh Encounter

22 jawans lost their lives and 32 sustained severe injuries in a fierce battle with Maoists along the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chattisgarh during the wee hours of April 4. Security forces while hunting for Maoist commander Hidma were ambushed on Saturday, following which an encounter broke out. The security forces were met with nearly 400 Maoists that opened fire upon the jawans. 760 personnel from Tarrem, 200 from Usur, 195 from Pamed, 483 from Sukma's Minpa, and 420 personnel from Narsapur were involved in the anti-terror operation. The wreath-laying ceremony of soldiers who lost their lives in the Naxal attack was held at Bijapur on Monday. One CoBRA commando who was captured by the Maoists was returned on Thursday.