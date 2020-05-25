'Such Hatred Must End': Punjab CM Shocked After Pak-origin Man Vandalised Gurudwara In UK

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh expressed distress after over the shocking news of vandalism of Guru Arjan Dev Ji Gurudwara in Derby, United Kingdom. Earlier in the day, a man of Pakistani origin who had vandalized a Gurudwara in England's Derby has been arrested by the police. A note on Kashmir which was posted there has also been recovered.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab CM stated that such intolerance and hatred must end if humanity has to survive, especially when the world is in the midst of an unprecedented crisis.

Shocking news of vandalism of Guru Arjan Dev Ji Gurudwara in Derby, UK by a man of Pakistani origin, who’s been arrested. Such intolerance & hatred must end if humanity has to survive, especially when the world is in the midst of an unprecedented crisis.https://t.co/3Aghmr5naH — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 25, 2020

Futhermore, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal also condemned the act and asserted it to be an outrage against the values of human brotherhood and universal welfare which Sikh religion practices towards entire humanity cutting across divisions of caste, creed, language and geography.

I strongly condemn the act of vandalism at the sacred Sikh gurdham in Derby. It's an outrage against the values of human brotherhood and universal welfare which Sikh religion practices towards entire humanity cutting across divisions of caste, creed, language & geography. https://t.co/QYL2GNaDek — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) May 25, 2020

Police in England’s Derby has arrested a Pakistani national for vandalising Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara there today morning. It also recovered a note on Kashmir which was posted in the Gurdwara.

A man, who has been identified to be of Pakistani origin, has been arrested by Police in England's Derby after he vandalised Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara there today morning. pic.twitter.com/934vYi6p3H — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

The note recovered was written in English and had the message: "Try to help Kashmir people otherwise problem everyone (sic)" and also had a phone number scribed on it. The unidentified man had broken the Gurudwara's windows and local media reported that vandalism resulted in damages worth hundreds of pounds. Images of the person caught on CCTV entering the premises were shared by the gurdwara on social media while reporting the incident, causing concern and demands for his arrest.

