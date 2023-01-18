Punjab CM Mocks PM Modi, Says 'Even Pigeons Of Red Fort Now Remember His Aug 15 Speech'

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address on Wednesday. In the company of the heavyweights of the opposition, Mann said the 'situation of the country was concerning'.

In a bid to attack the incumbent government, Mann said, "You all are concerned about the situation prevailing in the country and that is why you are here. India has the largest population of youngsters, but they are all unemployed. They promised 2 crore jobs for them, but that also turned out to be jumla."

'The Prime Minister expresses concern about unemployment, about inflation, and most about terrorism in his speech delivered from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day," said Mann mocking Narendra Modi, and added, "He has the same speech, written by the officers, for every year. Now even the pigeons of the fort know the speech."

Mann was accompanied by his Delhi and Kerala counterparts Arvind Kejriwal, and Pinarayi Vijayan, respectively. Besides, CPI General Secretary D Raja, and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav also attended the mega show of strength of the opposition organized by the Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekhar Rao at Khammam town.

Lal Qila से PM हर साल अफ़सरों द्वारा लिखा भाषण देते हैं।



▪️बेरोज़गारी पर चिंता

▪️महंगाई पर थोड़ी ज़्यादा चिंता

▪️आतंकवाद पर सबसे ज़्यादा चिंता



अब तो Lal Qila के कबूतरों को भी भाषण याद हो गया होगा।



अगर 130 Crore लोगों की किस्मत नहीं बदल सकते तो भाषण ही बदल दो



-CM @BhagwantMann pic.twitter.com/obWC5khcsn — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 18, 2023

Oppn show of strength post-BJP executive meet

The gathering comes a day after the 2-day long executive meeting of the BJP concluded in Delhi. In the meeting, which had in attendance the Prime Minister, the Union Ministers, and the Chief Minister of 12 states, among others, brainstorming took place on the assembly elections in nine states ahead of the final challenge, the General Elections of 2024.

In a press briefing of the BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the tenure of JP Nadda as the President of the saffron party has been extended. Shah said that Nadda will be holding the party presidency until June 2024.

Throwing light on the decision, the Union Home Minister and the BJP leader said, "I am confident that under the leadership of Modi Ji and Nadda Ji, BJP will win with an even bigger majority in 2024 and once again Modi Ji will lead the nation as the Prime Minister."

Of the 17 states that went for elections, BJP under Nadda, alone or in an alliance, formed government in 9 of them, i.e., 52% success rate.