Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann Appeals To AAP MLAs To 'not Get Arrogant Against Voters'

Major credit for the Aam Aadmi Party's monumental triumph in Punjab goes to the mass appeal claimed by its CM-elect Bhagwant Mann, who is set to lead the party in the state legislature. The soon-to-be-CM addressed the newly-elected MLAs and appealed to them to not get arrogant and to respect to voters who elected them to power. Giving a clear directive to AAP MLA,s Mann asked them to work in their respective constituencies and warned them not to just remain in the capital city, Chandigarh.

Bhagwant Mann said, "I appeal to you all ( newly-elected MLAs) to not get arrogant. We have to respect even those who didn't vote for us...All MLAs must work in the areas from where they have been elected, not just stay in Chandigarh."

Shortly after the poll triumph, Bhagwant Mann declared that he will not take the CM's oath in the Raj Bhavan, Chandigarh, but would rather take it in Bhagat Singh's ancestral village, Khatkar Kalan. He said, "I will take oath as the CM in Bhagat Singh's village Khatkarkalan, not at the Raj Bhawan." He further added that he will not allow pictures of CM in the government offices and would replace them with a photo of Indian Freedom Fighter Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and the Head of the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution, Dr B. R. Ambedkar.

Bhagwant Mann won his Dhuri seat as he dominated his Congress contender with a margin of more than 65 thousand votes.

Punjab elections results

Key contenders Congress were in for a major disappointment as the party, which forayed into the assembly elections months after the internal turmoil that paved way for former CM Amarinder Singh's exit, had failed to save retain their strongholds. AAP swept the elections with an 83-seat majority in the 117 member Assembly, whereas, the Congress could manage just 19 seats in their pursuit to retain power.

On the other hand, BJP, in collation with Amrinder Singh's newly-formed party, Punjab Lok Congress, managed to win 2 sets while the Akali Dal, who left the NDA over the famous 3 farm bills, managed to garner 4 seats in the recently concluded assembly elections.