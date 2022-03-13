Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal Hold Roadshow In Amritsar Post Poll Victory

Punjab Chief Minister (elect) Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal held a roadshow in Amritsar to celebrate and thank the people of Punjab for giving them a huge majority in the just-concluded assembly elections. Prior to the 'thanksgiving' roadshow, the future Chief Minister of Punjab and AAP chief visited the Golden Temple to pray for the future of the northern state and later to Jallianwala Bagh to pay homage to martyrs.

#WATCH Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM designate Bhagwant Mann hold victory roadshow in Amritsar pic.twitter.com/KqiseFyZHR — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2022

ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਵਿਖੇ ਨਤਮਸਤਕ ਹੋਏ...ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਵੱਡੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਤਨਦੇਹੀ ਨਾਲ ਨਿਭਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਅਰਦਾਸ ਕੀਤੀ...ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਸਮੱਤ ਅਤੇ ਬਲ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕਰਨ...ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਚੜ੍ਹਦੀ ਕਲਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੱਖਣ... pic.twitter.com/YFxM2RrreI — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 13, 2022

Bhagwant Mann, on Saturday, staked claim to form the government after meeting Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. It is important to mention that Bhagwant Mann had earlier declared that he will not take oath for the CM's chair in Raj Bhavan but rather do it in the ancestral village of Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh namely Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr district on March 16.

"The oath-taking ceremony will not be held at Raj Bhawan but Khatkarkalan. The date will be announced later," Bhagwant Mann announced in his victory speech in Dhuri, on Thursday.

AAP's Chief Minister-designate, Bhagwant Mann also apprised that state government offices will not have his photo as Chief Minister, as is customary. "No government office will carry a picture of the Chief Minister, instead there will be pictures of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and head of drafting committee of Indian constitution BR Ambedkar," Mann said on Thursday.

Punjab elections results

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP swept Punjab as the party defeated Congress and won 92 seats in the state. Their major opponent could manage only 18 seats in the state. On the other hand, BJP, in coalition with Captain Amarinder Singh's newly-formed party, Punjab Lok Congress, managed to win two seats while the Shiromani Akali Dal, who left the NDA over the infamous three farm bills, managed to win four seats in the recently concluded assembly elections.

