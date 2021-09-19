Punjab CM-elect Charanjit Singh Channi Thanks Congress; Vows To 'catalyze Development'

After Congress named the new Chief Minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday thanked the party's top brass for giving him the opportunity. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Channi who was also a part of the Council of Minister of Amarinder Singh, said that he would catalyze the all-around development of Punjab, and continue to work for the people of the state.

In the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting, the decision of Charanjeet Singh Channi filling in for Amarinder Singh was taken, and thereafter, he along with PPCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu and senior party leader Harish Rawat had met the governor of the state, Banwarilal Purohit, at the Raj Bhavan.

मुझे पंजाब मुख्यमंत्री के रुप मे नियुक्त किए जाने पर शीर्ष नेतृत्व का हार्दिक आभार एवं धन्यवाद..!

में प्रदेश की सतत विकास यात्रा को नई ऊर्जा और गति देने तथा जनकल्याण के लिए सदैव कार्य करता रहूंगा। — Charanjit Singh Channi (@Charanjitchinni) September 19, 2021

'We're very happy', says Charanjit Singh Channi's family

Elated at the news of Charanjit Singh Channi being appointed as the new Chief Minister, his sister Surinder Kaur said that the family was very happy. She added," We're very grateful to everyone for giving him this opportunity. Our brother is very hardworking, he will do well."

A Dalit leader from the Ramdasia Sikh community, Charanjit Singh Channi was serving as the Minister for Technical Educational & Industrial Training in the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government. He is a three-time MLA from the Chamkaur Sahib Assembly Constituency.

Amarinder Singh resigns

Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed as the Punjab CM after Amarinder Singh on Saturday tendered his resignation along with that of his Council of Ministers, to the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Speaking to the media thereafter, the outgoing CM had said "I had informed the Congress President earlier in the day that I will be tendering my resignation. They called the MLAs to Delhi twice and are now convening Congress Legislative Party meeting here in Chandigarh today. This makes me feel that they have an element of doubt on me, that I wasn't able to run the government." He added," It's better that they give the Chief Ministership to someone they trust".

Acknowledging Charanjit Singh Channi's appointment, Amarinder Singh had taken a moment to send his good wishes to his successor. Communicated by his advisor Raveen Thukral, Amarinder Singh in his message to Charanjit Singh Channi exuded hope that he will be able to keep Punjab safe and protect its people from the growing security threat from across the border.