Punjab CM-elect Charanjit Singh Channi To Take Oath On Monday At 11 Am

After hours of chaos, Charanjeet Singh Channi was announced as the new Chief Minister of Punjab on Sunday. The decision of Charanjeet Singh Channi filling in for Amarinder Singh was taken in the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting held and thereafter, Channi along with PPCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu and senior party leader Harish Rawat met the governor of the state, Banwarilal Purohit, at the Raj Bhavan. Channi will be taking oath as the new CM of the state at 11 am on Monday.

Here's all you need to know about Charanjit Singh Channi

Charanjit Singh Channi, a Ramdasia Sikh, was announced as a cabinet minister in Punjab's Captain Amarinder Singh ministry on March 16, 2017, at the age of 47.

Amarinder Singh's Minister of "Technical Education & Industrial Training" is a three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib Constituency.

During the ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal-led Akali-BJP government, Charanjit Singh Channi, 48, served as Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly.

Channi, who served in former CM Amarinder Singh's government as the Minister of Technical Education and Industrial Training, was a vocal critic of Amarinder Singh for a long time.

He is a close ally of Punjab unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is feuding with former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Ex-CM Amarinder Singh sends good wishes

Amarinder Singh on Saturday tendered his resignation along with that of his Council of Ministers, to the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Speaking to the media thereafter, the outgoing CM had said "I had informed the Congress President earlier in the day that I will be tendering my resignation. They called the MLAs to Delhi twice and are now convening Congress Legislative Party meeting here in Chandigarh today. This makes me feel that they have an element of doubt on me, that I wasn't able to run the government." He added," It's better that they give the Chief Ministership to someone they trust".

Before the formal announcement, Harish Rawat had taken to his official Twitter account to announce the appointment of Charanjit Singh Channi as the new Chief Minister. Acknowledging the announcement, Amarinder Singh had taken a moment to send his good wishes to his successor. Communicated by his advisor Raveen Thukral, Amarinder Singh in his message to Charanjit Singh Channi exuded hope that he will be able to keep Punjab safe and protect its people from the growing security threat from across the border.