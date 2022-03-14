Punjab CM-elect Mann Exudes Confidence In AAP Govt, Asserts Kejriwal Won't Be 'Super CM'

Shortly after the thumping election victory in the state, Punjab CM-elect, Bhagwant Mann, on Monday, lashed out at the opposition parties over the claims made by the latter suggesting Aam Aadmi Party lacking experience in running the state. However, it is to be noted that Mann had already commenced his work in the state as the CM-designate recently ordered the pullback of the police security to selected former MLAs and politicians.

Responding to the opposition parties questioning the merit of AAP to handle a border state like Punjab, CM Mann said, "We know how to run the administration. I have been a member of this (Lok Sabha) House for seven years. People have re-elected our government in Delhi. We have the experience," Mann told news agency ANI. "Many veteran politicians have lost the elections, and new people have won. I am sure new ideas will come in the state. There will be out the box thinking in this government," he further added.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's first decisions as Chief Minister

Much before taking the CM's oath on March 16, Bhagwant Mann has adopted some key decisions concerning governance in the state. The AAP leader recently ordered the withdrawal of police protection for 122 former MPs and MLAs in Punjab. He also ordered the DGP to initiate a probe on the emergence of cow carcasses at a village in the Hoshiarpur district. He also vowed that citizen services will be delivered to the people at their doorsteps and they will not have to Chandigarh with their requests.

Bhagwant Mann, an MP from Sangrur, tendered his resignation to Loksabha Speaker Om Birla on March 14, ahead of taking over as the CM of Punjab. On his last day in the House as an MP, Mann told ANI, "I will miss this House. Punjab has given me a huge responsibility. I promise to the people of Sangrur that a bold voice for them will echo soon in this House."

Moreover, he brushed aside allegations from the opposition, claiming that Arvind Kejriwal will act as a 'Super CM' of Punjab. Speaking on the same, Mann said, "We will take guidance from Delhi, and Delhi will also take guidance from Punjab. If something good is happening in other states, we will take guidance from there also."

AAP wrested power from the ruling Congress in Punjab after winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

Post poll triumph, the party has now scaled up its ambitions. Speaking on the party's foray into more states including Himachal Pradesh and more, AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "Aam Aadmi Party has the mantra to defeat BJP. The Delhi model will be implemented in Himachal. After Punjab, now it's Himachal Pradesh's turn. We will contest elections all 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh in upcoming Assembly elections."

IMAGE : PTI