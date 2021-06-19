Punjab CM Gives Govt Jobs To Sons Of 2 MLAs Despite Strong Opposition From Five Ministers

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday approved government jobs for sons of 2 MLAs on the compassionate ground despite protest by 5 Ministers. The Punjab government has appointed Arjun Pratap Singh Bajwa, son of Qadin MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa, as an inspector in Punjab Police, and Bhisham Pandey, son of Ludhiana MLA Rakesh Pandey as Naib Tehsildar in the Revenue Department.

The release said, "The applicant is the grandson of former Minister Satnam Singh Bajwa, "who laid his life in 1987 for sake of peace and harmony in the State. He has been given an appointment by allowing one-time waiver/relaxation in the relevant rules without making it a precedent".

Those who had raised their voice against the move include Cabinet Ministers Razia Sultana, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Charanjeet Singh Channi, and Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa. The ministers had contended that the two had assets worth crores and did not need government jobs.

Arjun and Bhisham were given the appointment as special cases on compassionate grounds 34 years after their respective grandfathers were killed. Arjun’s grandfather was ex-Punjab minister Satnam Singh Bajwa. He laid down his life in 1987 for the sake of peace and harmony in the state. Whereas, Bhisham’s grandfather was Joginder Pal Pandey, who was killed by terrorists in 1987.

Both the appointments have been made by allowing one-time relaxation in the rules and stating that it won’t be treated as a precedent. The appointments come at a time when the Punjab CM is facing dissent from some party leaders including Navjot Singh Sidhu and Partap Singh Bajwa. Both Arjun and Bhisham have been siding with the rebel groups. With their appointment, Amarinder Singh hopes to turn the table on Navjot Singh Sidhu.

According to reports, Sarkaria said during the Cabinet meeting that Bajwa had declared property worth Rs 33 crore in his affidavit, and questioned the appointment of his son when the family did not need a job. Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa is believed to have said that Arjun drove a car worth Rs 5 crore, and mocked that he would be going to a police station in a luxury car.

However, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh remarked that these were petty matters and urged the cabinet to allow the appointment. Notably, it was Amarinder Singh who had written to Sonia Gandhi in July 2013 claiming that Bajwa’s father Satnam Singh Bajwa was not killed by terrorists but in an inter-gang rivalry of smugglers in 1987. However, this time, the government statement claims that he laid his life for peace and harmony in the state.

