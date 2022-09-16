Punjab CM Gives Nod For Fresh Probe Against 2 Ex-Mins & IAS Officers In Irrigation Scam

In the Rs 1200 cr Punjab irrigation scam, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has given a nod to the Vigilance Bureau (VB) to probe the role of two former Punjab Ministers and three former IAS officers.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has permitted the Vigilance Bureau to investigate two former ministers Janmeja Singh Sekhon and Sharanjit Singh Dhillon of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Three former IAS officers including former Chief Secretary Sarvesh Kaushal, former Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu, and former Secretary Kahan Singh Pannu are also under the VB scanner.

Image: Former minister Janmeja Singh Sekhon

Image: Former minister Sharanjit Singh Dhillon

Sources in the CMO said the file signed by Mann had reached the office of Chief Secretary VK Janjua for necessary action. Janjua is said to have recommended further follow-up of the inquiry findings naming two former officers and ministers.

Notably, the FIR was registered in 2017 and after the interrogation of contractor Gurinder Singh in 2017, the names of two former ministers and three IAS offices were revealed for allegedly taking bribes for favoring the contractor who was illegally allotted works of over Rs 1200 cr.

According to sources, the Punjab irrigation scam took place during the tenure of SAD government from 2007 to 2017. The case was registered against the five suspects under The Prevention of Corruption Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Vigilance Police Station in Mohali.