'Punjab CM Has Become A Vassal To Delhi': Congress Pans Pic Of Kejriwal 'sidelining' Mann

After visuals showed Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hanging from the side of a car while AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal stood inside the vehicle, Congress registered a strong objection. Mann and Kejriwal were holding a roadshow in Sangrur on Monday to seek votes for AAP's Lok Sabha bypoll candidate Gurmail Singh. Latching on to the perception that Kejriwal sidelined the Punjab CM, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa contended on Twitter that Mann had become a vassal to Delhi.

Partap Singh Bajwa opined, "The picture says it all. Where Punjab was once led by the glorious Maharaja Ranjit Singh today has its leader and CM hanging from a vehicle when the real political master of the State from Delhi is canvassing for votes in Sangrur. Absolute disgrace that the CM of Punjab has become nothing more than a vassal to the city of Delhi."

The picture says it all. Where Punjab was once led by the glorious Maharaja Ranjit Singh today has its leader and CM hanging from a vehicle when the real political master of the State from Delhi is canvassing for votes in Sangrur. pic.twitter.com/k2GroABHOh — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) June 20, 2022

Punjab-Delhi collaboration

In the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, AAP scripted history by winning a whopping 92 seats which is the single highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganization of the state in 1966. On the other hand, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal bagged 18 and three seats respectively. After Mann took oath as the CM, the opposition cried foul over the possibility of Arvind Kejriwal micromanaging the affairs of Punjab from Delhi. On April 11, he came under fire for meeting the Punjab Chief Secretary and other officials in Delhi in the absence of Mann.

The opposition's allegations gained traction when the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab signed a Knowledge Sharing Agreement on April 26. This contentious MoU read, "The KSA enables the two Governments to share knowledge, experience and skills for the mutual welfare of the people of their respective territories. The KSA enables the two Governments to send and receive officials, Ministers and other personnel to learn and share their knowledge, experience and skills for public welfare. The agreement is not legally enforceable".